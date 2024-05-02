Tony Khan on Booking Rush Returning to AEW as a Surprise

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, still wearing his neck brace, discussed the recent AEW return of Rush. Rush recently returned from injury over the weekend, appearing on AEW Collision.

Tony Khan said on Rush (via WrestlingInc.com), “Rush I wanted to bring back as a surprise for the fans in Jacksonville.” He continued, “We had done some cool things on Wednesday, some fun surprises in terms of that Casino Gauntlet match, and some really cool unexpected match-ups that nobody saw coming.”

The former AEW World Champion beat Martin Stone in his AEW in-ring return last Saturday on Collision. The match aired live on TNT.