– During this week’s ROH Death Before Dishonor media call, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on AEW All In and how it will be airing later next month. According to Khan, fans will be able to watch the show in London live in the afternoon in the US. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I will confirm in due time and soon the details about AEW All In. Everyone will be able to watch it live. It will be taking place in the evening UK time, which means in the afternoon on the east coast and the late morning slot on the west coast. As far as the availability of it, we’ll talk more about that with our partner, but we have a great relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery and typically our PPV events have run through Bleacher Report. As for international carriers and replays, there will be more to come. We’ll tell you more about it very soon.”

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium. AEW has not yet announced broadcast details for the event.