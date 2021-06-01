Tony Khan Reflects On Brodie Lee’s Match At Last Year’s AEW Double Or Nothing, Talks Emotions Of This Year’s Show

In the post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan discussed the emotions surrounding this year’s event due to the return of fans, while also bringing up Brodie Lee’s match at last year’s show.

Khan specifically mentioned wishing that Lee could have seen this year’s show and the emotions surrounding it (via Fightful):

“The one thing I wished was that the person who would have seen this is Brodie [Lee],” said Khan. “It probably ranks as one of the two most emotional shows we’ve had, second only, of course, to the Brodie Lee Show. Last year he was in a World Title match at Double or Nothing. That’s such a great match and that’s the first show where we let some family and friends who were tested in. and we had a tested bubble crowd and distanced and it was nothing like this but he had a great match in a very small crowd and I just wish he could have been here tonight.”

Lee challenged then AEW Champion Jon Moxley at last year’s Double or Nothing, with Moxley emerging victorious.