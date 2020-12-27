Tony Khan Says He’s ‘Devastated’ Over Death of Brodie Lee

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to react to the tragic death of AEW star Brodie Lee. Khan said he is “devastated” by the news and asked fans to keep Lee in their hearts.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts.”