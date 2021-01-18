Tony Khan Hypes Brodie Lee Jr. Birthday Celebration At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW is set to celebrate Brodie Lee Jr.’s birthday at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday part at this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to encourage fans to join the fun in Jacksonville, while also revealing a Dark Order dress code for the festivities for -1.

“Join us Wednesday in Jacksonville for #AEWDynamite to honor Brodie Lee Jr. at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party! Sing Happy Birthday + celebrate -1 together with cake & candles on @TNTdrama + international tv! Per Dark Order dress code, masks required!” Khan wrote.

In addition to the cake and candles, there will also be a Brodie Lee Birthday Celebration Match featuring Hangman Page and The Dark Order vs. Chaos Project and TH2.

Here’s the current card for this week’s Dynamite:

* Hangman Page and The Dark Order vs. Chaos Project and TH2

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager

* Cody Rhodes vs. Pretty Peter Avalon

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford

* Jon Moxley in action

* Brodie Lee Jr. Birthday Celebration