wrestling / News
Tony Khan Hypes Brodie Lee Jr. Birthday Celebration At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW is set to celebrate Brodie Lee Jr.’s birthday at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday part at this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to encourage fans to join the fun in Jacksonville, while also revealing a Dark Order dress code for the festivities for -1.
“Join us Wednesday in Jacksonville for #AEWDynamite to honor Brodie Lee Jr. at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party! Sing Happy Birthday + celebrate -1 together with cake & candles on @TNTdrama + international tv! Per Dark Order dress code, masks required!” Khan wrote.
In addition to the cake and candles, there will also be a Brodie Lee Birthday Celebration Match featuring Hangman Page and The Dark Order vs. Chaos Project and TH2.
Here’s the current card for this week’s Dynamite:
* Hangman Page and The Dark Order vs. Chaos Project and TH2
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager
* Cody Rhodes vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford
* Jon Moxley in action
* Brodie Lee Jr. Birthday Celebration
Join us Wednesday in Jacksonville for #AEWDynamite to honor Brodie Lee Jr. at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party! Sing Happy Birthday + celebrate -1 together with cake & candles on @TNTdrama + international tv! Per Dark Order dress code, masks required! pic.twitter.com/qRmwlc2sNk
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Slams Ryback for Comments on Wrestling Titles Being ‘Props,’ Ryback Responds
- Renee Paquette Explains How Jon Moxley Leaving WWE Took a Lot of Pressure Off Her Work
- Ethan Page Slams Karate Man Match at Hard to Kill, Says Impact Version Is ‘Hot Garbage’
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’