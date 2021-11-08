Tony Khan Reveals Reason For Debuting Both Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole At AEW All Out

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of PW Torch, and he discussed a variety of topics, including debuting both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the same segment at AEW All Out, AEW having no shortage of possible debuts after the recent WWE releases, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on debuting both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the same segment at AEW All Out: “It was my call to do it and I think it was the right move to give fans that paid for All Out that experience. Since it was the biggest pay-per-view audience we’ve ever had, I wanted to give them the best pay-per-view we’ve ever done. That’s generally my philosophy is to do good shows so people will want to watch them. All Out was the most positive feedback we’ve ever had about any show we’ve ever done. It was also the most revenue we’ve ever done of any show we’ve done. I felt it was the right move to load it up and give the fans all these moments. The end of the show, with Danielson and Cole debuting, was my call and I think it was the right move.”

On AEW having no shortage of possible debuts after the latest round of WWE releases: “At the rate they [WWE] are letting big stars go and firing people, I will not have a shortage of people to debut in the months ahead.”