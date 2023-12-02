Tony Khan Hints That Bryan Danielson’s Last Full-Time AEW Match Will Be At All In, Danielson Notes Excitement For Event

In an interview with The Athletic, AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted that Bryan Danielson’s last match as a full-time wrestler could happen at All In 2024. Danielson previously announced that he was in his final year as a full-time wrestler although he wouldn’t retire.

Khan said: “Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was Bryan would wrestle [full-time] for three years.”

In a post on Twitter, Danielson also commented on All In. He wrote: “This might be my last chance to wrestle in the UK, and I can’t wait for All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) to return to @wembleystadium in 2024 over the Bank Holiday on Sunday 25th August, #AEWAllIn London.”