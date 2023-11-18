Tony Khan Says He Won’t Speak For Bryan Danielson About WrestleCade Withdrawal

Bryan Danielson pulled out of an appearance at WrestleCade 2023 next weekend, and Tony Khan was asked about the situation during the AEW Full Gear media call. Danielson announced this week that he wouldn’t be able to make it to the show due to unforeseen circumstances, and the situation was brought up to Khan on Thursday’s call.

“It’s interesting. I don’t want to speak for him on that, but I know Bryan always puts the wrestling as a priority,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s also the issue of we’re waiting for Bryan to get final clearance to fly. He was able to come to Collision in Oakland this past weekend because it was a drive that he was able to make. But he’s not able to fly, he can ride in a car.”

Khan continued, “Pittsburgh is a long way from where he lives, and also WrestleCade [in Winston-Salem], I believe, is a long way from where he lives. So, there’s a couple of things still at play there. But I would let him speak to that. I’m not too familiar with that event, so I can’t say.”