Tony Khan Calls Goldberg’s WWE Exit ‘Something to Follow’

As previously reported, Goldberg’s WWE contract expired and he is now a free agent. In an interview with The Bet (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan called the news about Goldberg ‘something to follow’.

He said: “I think he’s a household name in pro wrestling and certainly that’s interesting to hear that Bill is a free agent. He’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. [It’s] a big thing for us to pay attention to, so I would take notice of that.“