wrestling / News
Tony Khan Calls Impact His ‘Own Personal Fantasy League’ In Latest AEW Paid Ad
AEW’s latest paid advertisement on Impact Wrestling has Tony Khan leaning ever further into his heel role. You can see the video below, with Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone continuing their weekly habit of making jokes at Impact’s expense while hyping this week’s Dynamite.
In this week’s ad, Khan says that his actions in Impact Wrestling, such as his involvement in the main event last week, are “all a game” to him. He said that Impact is like his own personal fantasy league and in week one he already has the #1 contenders to the Impact Tag Team Titles in Private Party. He goes full drunk with power and talks about how everyone from AEW is “in the zone” right now and then they ran down the card for Dynamite.
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/BctRqsfwCz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details on Why Raw Six-Woman Tag Match Had Multiple Finishes
- Note On NXT’s Status On USA Network After WWE Deal With Peacock
- Konnor On Idea Behind The Ascension, Joining WWE Main Roster, Vince McMahon’s Vision For The Team
- Effy Says Vince McMahon Has Been Coasting Off ‘Three Good Ideas’ For Thirty Years