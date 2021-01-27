Tony Khan Calls Impact His ‘Own Personal Fantasy League’ In Latest AEW Paid Ad

AEW’s latest paid advertisement on Impact Wrestling has Tony Khan leaning ever further into his heel role. You can see the video below, with Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone continuing their weekly habit of making jokes at Impact’s expense while hyping this week’s Dynamite.

In this week’s ad, Khan says that his actions in Impact Wrestling, such as his involvement in the main event last week, are “all a game” to him. He said that Impact is like his own personal fantasy league and in week one he already has the #1 contenders to the Impact Tag Team Titles in Private Party. He goes full drunk with power and talks about how everyone from AEW is “in the zone” right now and then they ran down the card for Dynamite.