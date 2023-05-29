Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg

During the post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked if CM Punk will appear on the first episode of AEW Collision. He noted that he couldn’t comment on that but teased more about Collision will be known as it gets closer. Collision debuts on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. Here are highlights:

On if CM Punk will be at Collision: “I can’t tell you that. I think it’s a great question and I’m not prepared to address that question at this time. […] I think that’s something a lot of people want to know. As we get closer to the launch of Saturday Night Collision, on June 17 on TNT, I think more and more things will come into focus about that show. Tickets are on sale for the United Center right now. We’re off to a great start with the initial sale, and I think it’s only going to get stronger. It could be one of the biggest TV shows of the entire year in terms of revenue, I expect. And also it could be one of the most important TV shows of the year for AEW.”

On what success looks like for him with AEW Fight Forever: “You know, a number of different factors. I think having really good sales, having it be positively received is something that will reflect really well on the company. I think we’ve grown so much as a company that we’re at a point where every step forward we can take, it’s really great. But at the same time we’ve built something that’s so big that everything we can do to enhance it is good. Every success…it’s rare that we have a success that’s so transformative that it transforms the entire company but this is one of those projects that could potentially really be transformative. I think we have a chance to make a lot of new fans. I think we have a chance to make a ton of money and I think it has a chance to really help the business.”

On the Owen Hart Cup and running the finals in Canada: “I’m really excited for that and I think it’s very cool for the company that our Canadian tour will coincide with the Owen Hart cup. I think it’s very fitting that we’ve got Forbidden Door coming up, and Owen Hart is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. So there’s a great history that goes with Owen Hart and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He never competed in AEW but he did compete in New Japan. So having the Owen Hart Tournament kick off in Canada, around Forbidden Door, we have this great partnership with New Japan and he has been a great champion for them. So I think it’s very fitting and it adds a new twist to the Owen Hart Cup. Also, to have it in his home country of Canada where he’s one of the greatest wrestlers ever. His family…probably the greatest wrestling family in the history of Canada. I have to say that going back to Calgary in a venue where there’s so much history for the Hart family, it’s very exciting. Dr. Martha Hart is such a wonderful, warm person. My dad met Martha tonight and really enjoyed meeting her and she seemed to really enjoy meeting him. Oje spent a little more time around my family, Oje actually came to the Jaguars game at Wembley last year and Oje has studied in London. Really, really bright young guy and to have Martha and Oje and the Hart Family here, it was great. Dr. Martha Hart deserves the warm reception from the crowd and I was really pleased that she got it. We have great fans in AEW and they gave her a great reception.

I think people are excited about the Owen in Canada. It’s very fitting, the finals in Calgary. And I’m not sure about this, I’ve had some nice talks. I’m hopeful, I spoke to New Japan Pro Wrestling. I think it would be great and they think it would be great, one of Owen Hart’s great opponents, a rival, they’ve competed, both former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions…wouldn’t it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada? He’s competed against Owen Hart and he’s even competed in Canada in Stampede Wrestling. That would be something really need to coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door and our partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling and most important the Owen Hart Cup tournament. I think it’d be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over, and I’m optimistic that he’ll be able to.”

On Goldberg: “Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. His family has done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, Bill’s related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Bill is a great former football star and I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life. We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have a really good relationship with Bill. So I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. But I’m not going to lie to you. It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy.”

On Double or Nothing in Las Vegas: “Well I guess partnership with the UFC is out. But I would say that I love Las Vegas. I really, really have had such a great experience this week in all of the shows we’ve done here, and I think this is a great venue for it. I haven’t decided about next year’s PPVs yet, for any of them yet. But I think this is always a great venue for Double or Nothing. It certainly would be potentially great to come back here to T-Mobile and do that, but there’s a lot of great places that are seeking our services. There’s some places we’ve done TVs this year where they have been calling out for pay-per-view and I think that’s a realistic shout. Something to consider, but certainly this has been a great venue for us. I really love doing it here at T-Mobile, so I’m very open to staying here.”

