Tony Khan Says He Can’t ‘Legally Talk About’ CM Punk’s WWE Return

Unless you spent this weekend under a rock, you may have heard that CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. A lot of people spoke about it, but Punk’s former boss has not. F4WOnline reports that during an interview to promote All In ticket sales, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he can’t legally talk about Punk’s return.

He said to Steve Hermon of BBC Radio West Midlands: “Can’t talk about that, nor do I think it’s the time or the place. But I appreciate you asking, and I’m very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question, it’s just not something I can legally talk about.“