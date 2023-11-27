wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says He Can’t ‘Legally Talk About’ CM Punk’s WWE Return
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
Unless you spent this weekend under a rock, you may have heard that CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. A lot of people spoke about it, but Punk’s former boss has not. F4WOnline reports that during an interview to promote All In ticket sales, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he can’t legally talk about Punk’s return.
He said to Steve Hermon of BBC Radio West Midlands: “Can’t talk about that, nor do I think it’s the time or the place. But I appreciate you asking, and I’m very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question, it’s just not something I can legally talk about.“
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Involved In CM Punk’s Return, Raw Being Rewritten
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series