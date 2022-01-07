Tony Khan Celebrates AEW Dynamite’s TBS Premiere Ratings

Tony Khan took to social media on Thursday to thank fans, AEW’s roster and more for Dynamite’s ratings in its TBS premiere, and the network commented as well. As previously reported, last night’s show drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.01 million viewers, up big from the recent episodes on TNT.

Khan posted to his Twitter account to celebrate the numbers, writing:

“Congratulations to the diligent AEW staff, + every wrestler who worked hard and maintained a high professional standard to help us reach this point, + most of all you fans. Last night’s #AEWDynamite TBS debut was a huge success in the eyes of our network bosses, thanks to you all”

The AEW on TV Twitter account also posted writing:

“Thank you fans for an EPIC debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork”

Next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC with CM Punk vs. Wardlow, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin. AEW also has the Battle of The Belts special on TNT this Saturday, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, featuring Riho vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara vs. AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, and more.

