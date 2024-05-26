Tony Khan Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of AEW, Thanks the Fans

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared a post on his X account, celebrating five years of AEW. The company held its first event five years ago yesterday (May 25) with AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

Tony Khan wrote earlier today, “Tonight we celebrate 5 years of @AEW! Thank you to anyone who’s ever attended an AEW show or watched one on tv, TBS, TNT, ppv at any point over these past 5 years. We appreciate you all! See you TONIGHT for an amazing show #AEWDoN, back where it all began! Happy Anniversary!”

Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is being held at the MGM Grand Gardena Arena in Las Vegas, where the very first event was held. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.