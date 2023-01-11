Tony Khan Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary of Launch of AEW

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday, celebrating the four years since launch of All Elite Wrestling, and he also hyped tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Tony Khan wrote the following:

“Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! This week we celebrated 4 years since @AEW launched, we had great fan feedback on our shows in Seattle + Portland last week, and we’re back on the west coast for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in LA @thekiaforum TOMORROW! See you tomorrow on TBS!”

The launch of AEW took place with a press conference on January 8, 2019, just over four years ago. AEW held its debut event on May 25, 2019 with Double or Nothing. AEW Dynamite later debuted on TNT in October.

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.