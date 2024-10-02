Tony Khan Says Chris Jericho’s Involvement May Have Helped Launch AEW

In an interview with Q93 (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the launch of the company five years ago and says without Chris Jericho, it may not have happened. Jericho, along with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, was one of the first stars to sign up.

Khan said: “I don’t know if it would have been possible for us to launch AEW without Chris Jericho’s involvement. He’s been a fixture and a great part of AEW throughout the five years.“