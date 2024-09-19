– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the future of the promotion, along with reports of AEW nearing a new media rights deal with broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on the future of AEW: “I didn’t bring my sunglasses to the Sirius studio today, but the future is so bright, I need them. The future is that bright. I know there have been a lot of reports. I have not done any of the leaking. With all due respect to the fine people at the Puck establishment and the Puck people, I didn’t talk to them. I know they have been reporting things that are very interesting.”

On the reports of AEW nearing a new TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery: “There are a lot of reports and rumors. I have not confirmed, and Warner Brothers have not confirmed anything officially. We have a really exciting future there. I can say with 100% certainty, AEW and TBS and TNT are here to stay for a long time.”

A report by Puck’s John Ourand states that AEW’s new broadcast deal with WBD runs for four years, with three years guaranteed and a one-year option. It’s also said to be in the ballpark of $170 million per year. AEW has not yet confirmed a new broadcast deal. However, it’s rumored that an announcement could be coming “as soon as next week, barring any last-minute challenges.”