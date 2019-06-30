Tony Khan Claims Chair Shot Error for Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, Addresses WWE Network Counter-Programming Fight for the Fallen, If Fans Can Expect Edgier Content on TNT

– Chris Van Vliet released a video of the post-show media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan following last night’s AEW Fyter Fest. As noted, Khan addressed the unprotected chair shot to the head taken by Cody Rhodes during the event, WWE Network counter-programming AEW Fight for the Fallen with EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show, and more. Below are some highlights and a video of the scrum.

Tony Khan on Cody Rhodes taking the unprotected chair shot: “It was really regrettable what happened. I don’t know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened, but we had taken precautions in this situation — in that specific situation — and a doctor was available. And Cody does not have a concussion and has staples, and we’re all very grateful for that.”

Khan on the error with the chair shot: “It was unfortunate what happened after the match between when Shawn went and did that. It was an unfortunate situation, and all I’m going to say to you guys on it right now — and I will talk about it more in detail, but you could build the safest airplane in the world; and if there’s pilot error, there’s pilot error. And that was not good, so yeah.”

Khan on WWE counter-programming Fight for the Fallen with EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary card on the WWE Network: “We just kind of focus on our shows and what we’re doing. I’m really excited about Fight for the Fallen. Thanks for asking about it because it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time since we conceived All Elite Wrestling because I think it’s really going to make a really positive contribution to my local community in Jacksonville, and I think will wanna come out that day. We’re going to have a very good crowd, and I also think that a lot of people are gonna watch it on TV. And we’re going to be taking donations and trying to help victims of local violence. And I’m a huge wrestling fan, and I won’t be able to watch that show [EVOLVE’s] because we have a lot of things going on of our own. So, I think for a lot of people that’s probably unfortunate, but you know, there’s only so many weekends; and you gotta do your shows when you’re doing ’em. So, what are you gonna do?”

Tony Khan on process of choosing venue for first TNT TV event: “It’s a really extensive process. It’s a really good question. And again, we haven’t said anything specific on dates, so — but without saying anything too specific, Raf [Rafael Morfi] is standing right here, we’ve had extensive conversations on it. We’re spending a lot of time talking about it. And we’re gonna have a great lineup of buildings prepared, and we’re gonna have a great lineup of TV shows. And it’s something that people have been missing. There’s certainly been one company that consistently has produced high production value TV and from big arenas weekly on a live basis. And I think now there will be more people doing it, and I think it’s really good for wrestling fans to have more of that.”

Khan on if fans can expect things like the blood, cursing, thumbtacks, and middle fingers weekly on TV based off of what happened at Fyter Fest: “No, no, no, no. Definitely not. That was because this was not TV, was a streaming show. It was not a — it was effectively a pay-per-view in a lot of the world. It was presented free, but this was a pay-per-view, and so you can expect different rules for pay-per-view. And we said going in, these are non-sanctioned hardcore matches. And I think that [was] the expectation going in, and I think we wouldn’t have advertised that kind of violence — we wouldn’t have offered that on TNT. 100 percent no.”

