Tony Khan Claims Ricky Starks Is Still Under Contract With AEW

– AEW star Ricky Starks has not appeared on TV since earlier in March, leading to many questioning his AEW status and whereabouts. During today’s AEW All In: London 2024 media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Starks is still currently under contract with the promotion, when Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino asked Khan about the subject of Starks during the conference call.

Tony Khan said on Starks, “Ricky’s been a great star in AEW. He’s been a champion here and has had great matches here. And I think very highly of Ricky. He’s somebody that has been here for several years and he’s under contract in AEW. He’s a well-regarded wrestler here in AEW.”

Ricky Starks’ AEW status became a hot topic of discussion earlier this week when Jason Solomon posted on X (formerly Twitter), “As I just mentioned live on TNT, I’ve heard Ricky’s contract actually expired in July and he’s been a free agent. Or perhaps WAS a free agent.” Khan’s comments are denying this rumor, at least for now. Also, Khan did not clarify how much longer Starks remains under contract with the promotion.

It’s still unknown when Starks will be appearing on AEW programming again, or why he’s been off TV for so long. It was rumored earlier in May that Starks did not agree with a babyface turn and to have former tag team partner, Big Bill, turn on him.