Tony Khan Clarifies CM Punk’s All Out 2022 Line About ‘Running A Business’

Tony Khan has clarified a line that CM Punk said in his infamous All out 2022 media scrum rant when he said he was “trying to run a business.” Punk made the comment during the September 2022 media scrum when he said that Hangman Page’s actions threatened a $1 million gate for AEW Double or Nothing while he was “trying to run a business.”

During the media call promoting AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Khan was asked about the line and how it led to speculation that Punk had some stake in AEW. Khan clarified that Punk does not have any ownership stake in AEW, saying (per Fightful):

“That’s just a colloquialism. I own the business. I own the business, but he’s one of the top stars here and has an interest in AEW being a strong box office business. His return is helping us and helped launch AEW Collision with a great rating and he drives interest in our TV shows, pay-per-views, and merchandise. He’s a huge star for us. He’s definitely interested in the bottom line being strong and he wants the company to do well. That’s a colloquialism though.”

Khan clarified the question after the media call to David Bixenspan who had asked the question. Bixenspan wrote:

For those trying to parse the wording of Tony Khan’s answer to my question on the conference call about whether or not CM Punk has an ownership stake in AEW: He sent me a follow-up message making it 100% clear that the answer is that no, Punk does not have any ownership in AEW.