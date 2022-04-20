Tony Khan Clarifies Comments on Anti-AEW Bots, Talks Tonight’s Announcement

Tony Khan has offered more insight into his comments from earlier this month about anti-AEW bots on Twitter. As you likely recall, Khan took to Twitter early in the month to talk about how many of the anti-AEW accounts are bots that signal boost content. Khan was asked about the comments and his reaction to them in an interview with TV Insider, among other things. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On tonight’s announcement: “I think this surprise is different than anything we’ve promoted before. We’ve had a lot of great surprise moments in AEW. A lot of special nights on Dynamite. Without giving too much away, I think this is a unique announcement. I’m excited about this as anything we’ve worked on … I think there will be a lot of interest in this announcement. Given the amount of intrigue I think it will create, I thought it would be good to promote a big surprise coming to Dynamite. This is the kind of announcement that deserves a lot of fanfare.”

On the reaction to his comments about anti-AEW bots on Twitter: “What I’ve seen was a lot of anti-AEW accounts that are really focused on the things they don’t like. A lot of those are legitimate things. Some of those points I’m trying to address. Some of them I don’t agree with, but the point is a lot of these are the same people. There are a handful of accounts that are being run by a few people running a lot of accounts. Those are real people. A lot of their engagement, their retweets, likes, people responding, and signal boosting for what they are saying, those are bots. You got a network of a few people with a lot of identities powered by a bunch of bots. I’m not making this up. I have hired IT experts that put together a much more sophisticated explanation than I’m capable of giving. It’s a real thing, or I wouldn’t have brought it up. I have a pretty good reputation in this business for honesty.”