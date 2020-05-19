Tony Khan Clarifies Where TNT Champion Will Sit in AEW’s Rankings

The new TNT Championship has led to some questions in terms of how it will affect the rankings, and Tony Khan has clarified the matter. In response to a fan question about the title’s status among the rankings, Khan posted to Twitter to note that once the inaugural TNT Champion is crowned at Double or Nothing between Cody and Lance Archer, it as well as the AEW World Champion will rank above the top five.

Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd and airs on PPV.