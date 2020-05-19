wrestling / News
Tony Khan Clarifies Where TNT Champion Will Sit in AEW’s Rankings
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
The new TNT Championship has led to some questions in terms of how it will affect the rankings, and Tony Khan has clarified the matter. In response to a fan question about the title’s status among the rankings, Khan posted to Twitter to note that once the inaugural TNT Champion is crowned at Double or Nothing between Cody and Lance Archer, it as well as the AEW World Champion will rank above the top five.
Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd and airs on PPV.
Good question. It’ll be a similar format, but going forward we’ll have the 2 male singles champions ranked at the top above the Top 5.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Kofi Kingston, Jay Lethal & More Issue Statement on Behalf of Shad Gaspard’s Family After He Goes Missing
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It