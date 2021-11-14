Tony Khan Compares CM Punk’s AEW Full Gear Boos to Rock at WrestleMania 18

Tony Khan saw something similar in how CM Punk got booed against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear and the boos for the Rock at WrestleMania 18. Last night’s show saw Punk get some boos from the crowd against Kingston, and during the post-show media scrum Khan discussed how he was at WrestleMania 18 for Rock’s match against Hulk Hogan.

“I remember being the only person out of 70,000 cheering for The Rock in Toronto,” Khan said (per Fightful). “My friend looked over me like, ‘what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘somebody has to.’ And that’s how I felt about Punk getting booed tonight (vs. Kingston). There were way, way, way more Punk people tonight than there were Rock people in Toronto, though. I can attest as I was there for both shows. I’ve seen what it’s like when someone makes the choice in the building.”

Khan also discussed a possible AEW show in Canada, saying, “I would love to come to Canada. There are a number of great wrestling cities all across Canada. It’s a great country for wrestling. I have so much respect for so many Canadian wrestlers from different cities. I’m very biased towards Toronto because my father owns a Four Seasons Hotel there.”