Tony Khan, CM Punk and Others Wish Jim Ross Well After Cancer Treatment Announcement

As we noted last night, Jim Ross is set to get 22 straight days of radiation treatment for his skin cancer starting Monday, and will have to miss weeks of AEW Dynamite. Several names in wrestling have reacted to the news on Twitter, including CM Punk and AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan wrote: “JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR!”

We’re all with you-

LET’S GO‼️ — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) November 26, 2021

Best wishes, my friend! Sending positives thoughts your way & hoping for a speedy & healthy recovery for ya, Jim. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 26, 2021

All the best, JR! — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 26, 2021

All the best JR. 👊 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 26, 2021

Best wishes, Jim. You got this! Prayers up 🙏🏽❤️ — The Bollywood Blondz #ButterChicken4Ever (@BollywoodBoyz) November 26, 2021

Best wishes, Jim. Get well soon! — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 26, 2021

Wishing you all of the luck! — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 26, 2021

Prayers coming your way 🐐 — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) November 26, 2021

Get well soon!!! Keeping you in my prayers. — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) November 26, 2021