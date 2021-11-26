wrestling / News

Tony Khan, CM Punk and Others Wish Jim Ross Well After Cancer Treatment Announcement

November 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we noted last night, Jim Ross is set to get 22 straight days of radiation treatment for his skin cancer starting Monday, and will have to miss weeks of AEW Dynamite. Several names in wrestling have reacted to the news on Twitter, including CM Punk and AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan wrote: “JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR!

