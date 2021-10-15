Tony Khan On CM Punk: ‘There’s No Bigger Star In Pro Wrestling Right Now’

Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio for his weekly appearance, and he discussed a variety of topics, including AEW Rampage going up against WWE SmackDown, CM Punk’s stardom, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Tony Khan on AEW Rampage going up against WWE SmackDown and CM Punk’s stardom: “In some ways it does feel good. For the fans, we’ll try to make the best of it. I generally have always said I always wanted the fans to watch all the wrestling they wanted to watch. But tonight, that’s apparently going to be an impossibility. So we’re going to blow it out and make our show the best we can. I’m really excited about it. For the hardcore fans, there’s really something special tonight. Even if you’re not a hardcore fan, I think you’re really going to enjoy the show. To a lot of the really deep hardcore fans, it’s going to speak to their roots tonight what they see. But even if you’re a new wrestling fan, you’re going to love it, because some of the stars in the sport are going to be competing in AEW tonight. There’s no bigger star in all of pro wrestling right now than CM Punk. And I’m really excited about his match with Matt Sydal tonight.”

On the thought process behind booking the matches for the “Buy-In Special” ahead of Rampage and the support from AEW fans: “Well it’s a dream. It’s a different situation being in this kind of competition. I think we have really hardcore fans that love our show. And we’ve never had anything like this. Like I was saying, Friday Night Rampage is one hour, and now with Dynamite being on the weekend, it’s three hours of live wrestling on the weekend. I’m trying to get the fans excited and I want to make it feel like an event. Even if people are out and about, people nowadays, you can watch things anywhere. You can watch AEW on your phone, the TNT App, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu. And that’s how so many people watch TV now. So if you’re out and about tonight, there’s a lot of good reasons to throw AEW on your phone, even if you’re not at home. Or if you’re watching on a second screen.

“Our fans have always been there for us. We started from the ground up with nothing, and built this from scratch with the support of the wrestling fans. And the wrestling fans have been there for us every time. There’s been time after time where I’ve questioned myself, and I have to say that sometimes I feel like a wrestling George Bailey. Because time after time, the fans show up and really validate everything we’re doing. And it makes me so happy. We’ve done now well over a hundred episodes of Dynamite, and we’re going on ten episodes of Rampage now. And this weekend feels like one of the biggest weekends we’ve ever had. To be able to do Dynamite Saturday, tomorrow, and lead it off with a live Friday Rampage and so many stars on the card. Plus there’s a lot for Dynamite tomorrow that I haven’t announced yet, as I’m really trying to keep tonight in focus on TNT. But there’ll be more to come for the Saturday Dynamite as well. There’s just a lot on tap. For the fans, it’s a great weekend to be a wrestling fan I think.”