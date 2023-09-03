wrestling / News
Tony Khan Addressed CM Punk Situation Before Live Crowd Before AEW Collision
Before tonight’s AEW Collision, AEW CEO Tony Khan came out to address the live crowd concerning CM Punk getting fired from AEW. To say the Chicago crowd was hostile may be a bit of a understatement. Khan was booed constantly and there were CM Punk chants throughout his speech.
He later appeared on camera at the start of the show to explain things to the television audience.
Safe to say Tony Khan isn't liked in Chicago. He's him talking about aew firing cm punk (thread) pic.twitter.com/nghXaz5ebK
— Chris (@H2HCrelly) September 2, 2023
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/oy9TLGVKjx
— Chris (@H2HCrelly) September 2, 2023
Part 3 pic.twitter.com/HzbKqV4eSs
— Chris (@H2HCrelly) September 3, 2023
Final part 4 pic.twitter.com/Xi2kIcDDPR
— Chris (@H2HCrelly) September 3, 2023
