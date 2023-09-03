wrestling / News

Tony Khan Addressed CM Punk Situation Before Live Crowd Before AEW Collision

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Before tonight’s AEW Collision, AEW CEO Tony Khan came out to address the live crowd concerning CM Punk getting fired from AEW. To say the Chicago crowd was hostile may be a bit of a understatement. Khan was booed constantly and there were CM Punk chants throughout his speech.

He later appeared on camera at the start of the show to explain things to the television audience.

