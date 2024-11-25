Tony Khan Says CMLL Has Been a Great Partner For AEW

Tony Khan is very happy with the working relationship between AEW and CMLL, praising the Mexican promotion in a new interview. AEW is set to have Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Atlantis Jr. as part of this week’s tapings in Chicago, and Khan spoke about the relationship between the companies in an interview with WGN Radio’s Iridian Fierro.

“It’s definitely going to continue,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Coming up Wednesday here in Chicago, it will be the AEW debut in Chicago for Mistico. First time we brought Mistico here to Chicago with AEW, and that’s huge, because he’s one of the greatest Lucha Libre stars of all time, and to have Mistico and Mascara Dorada, two of the top stars from CMLL, coming here this week, it’s a big deal on Wednesday night.”

He continued, “We’ll again have fans coming from all around Chicago, all over Illinois, and all the surrounding areas to see AEW, and I know a lot of people are going to be excited to see Mistico and Mascara Dorada here. CMLL have been great partners for us, and we’ve been sending our stars to Mexico also, and it’s been great for them. It’s been a partnership that’s been really beneficial to both sides.”

The three CMLL stars are set to compete on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, which will be an all-lucha episode.