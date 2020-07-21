Tony Khan Says Cody Rhodes Will Face ‘One of the Top Independent Wrestlers in the World’ Tomorrow on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan took to Twitter today to tease that “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world” will challenge for the TNT Title against Cody Rhodes tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.

No word on who the wrestler will be.

“Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world! It’s part of a huge card and what I promise will be a great episode of #AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT!”