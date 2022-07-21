wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Colt Cabana Will Be Involved in ROH Death Before Dishonor
Colt Cabana’s presence has been missing on AEW TV of late, but Tony Khan says he will be at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Speaking on today’s ROH media call, Khan said that Cabana is part of their ROH plans and will be involved in the show.
“Colt is part of what we’re doing in Ring of Honor,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “He was involved in Supercard of Honor, and has been a great wrestler in the past of Ring of Honor, and I plan to have him involved in the show this weekend. Haven’t announced everything for the card yet. We’ve only put up championship matches so far, and then one match for Zero Hour, of course.”
Khan declined to comment on speculation about the relationship between Cabana and CM Punk, which was briefly speculated as a reason why Cabana hadn’t been seen on AEW TV until the Dark Order’s scaling back became more evident. Khan said that Cabana’s presence will be good “for Ring of Honor, and just in general, I’m always happy to have him around.”
ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on Saturday.
More Trending Stories
- SDCC: Mattel Unveils New WWE Elite Figures, WCW Nitro Display & More
- Jesse Ventura Recalls Vince McMahon Being Caught Lying About Royalty Payments
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping