AEW News: Tony Khan Comments on AEW Dynamite Rating, Joey Janela’s YouTube Channel Briefly Shut Down

– Tony Khan took to Twitter as usual to comment on the rating for this week’s AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Dynamite scored a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 886,000 viewers. Khan posted the following:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! We got great feedback from our fans & amazing numbers, finishing #1 for the night among all cable shows in total 18-34 year old viewers + #1 Males 18-49 + #1 Males 12-34, all due to our great fans + great wrestlers & staff!”

– Joey Janela noted today that his YouTube channel was terminated for an unknown reason, though he later noted that it’s back up and running:

Just woke to find out My new YouTube channel was terminated for absolutely no reasons… 😫 pic.twitter.com/yH5mX6AYpP — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 17, 2020