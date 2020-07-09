wrestling / News
Tony Khan Comments on This Week’s Ratings Battle, Says ‘A Win in the Demo Is a Win in the Business’
– As previously reported, the overnight ratings are out for last night’s broadcasts for AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash. AEW finished at No. 7 in the Cable Top 150 rankings and a 0.28 rating in the P18-49 key demo. Meanwhile, NXT finished at No. 24 with a 0.20 rating in the same key demo. However, NXT finished ahead of AEW in terms of the overnight audience with 759,000 viewers versus 715,000 viewers for AEW. AEW President Tony Khan has weighed on the matter on his Twitter account.
Tony Khan wrote on last night’s ratings battle, “If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today.” You can view his tweet on the subject below.
If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
