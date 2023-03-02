Tony Khan Comments on Eddie Kingston “Quitting” AEW After Dynamite

Eddie Kingston said that he “quit” AEW following last night’s episode of Dynamite, and Tony Khan commented on the situation on Thursday. Kingston appeared in a digital exclusive video after he was attacked by Ortiz and brawled with in during last night’s Dynamite, which led to him not being able to participate in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Kingston said in the video, “I quit AEW. Peace,” before leaving the building.

On today’s media call for AEW Revolution, Khan was asked about Kingston and said (per Fightful):

I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor. A lot of exciting things happening. I have had the chance to talk to Eddie about that and I say stay tuned to the wrestling business and you’ll see what happens next.”

Kingston is advertised for tonight’s return of ROH TV, which airs on Honor Club at 7 PM ET.