Tony Khan Comments On Meeting With WBD Executives, Says AEW’s Future Is Bright

Tony Khan took to social media to comment on his recent meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives and said that AEW’s “future is bright.” As reported, the AEW boss met with WBD head David Zaslav and others in Paris during the Olympics, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the meeting.

Khan wrote:

“Thank you Mr. David Zaslav + @WBD for having me in Paris for the trip of a lifetime! It’s an exciting time, the future’s very bright for @AEW!

TOMORROW on TBS

Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we had an epic run of Wednesdays in July, and we’ll start August hot TOMORROW!”