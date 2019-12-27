– As previously reported, AEW changed the Jan. 1 Women’s Title bout from Riho vs. Kris Statlander to Riho defending in a fatal four-way against Nyla Rose, Hikura Shida, and Britt Baker.

It was stated Statlander had a prior commitment, which turned out to be a booking for Bar Wrestling on the same night.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to comment on the change. Khan wrote, “Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8”

Bar Wrestling also posted the following statement, “Losing @callmekrisstat would’ve been a big blow to us not only financially with travel and replacement costs but also quality of talent loss. Thank you to Kris for keeping your bookings next week with @beyondwrestling and with us and to @AEWrestling for caring about independents”

