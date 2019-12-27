wrestling / News
Tony Khan Comments On AEW Women’s Title Match Being Changed
– As previously reported, AEW changed the Jan. 1 Women’s Title bout from Riho vs. Kris Statlander to Riho defending in a fatal four-way against Nyla Rose, Hikura Shida, and Britt Baker.
It was stated Statlander had a prior commitment, which turned out to be a booking for Bar Wrestling on the same night.
AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to comment on the change. Khan wrote, “Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8”
Bar Wrestling also posted the following statement, “Losing @callmekrisstat would’ve been a big blow to us not only financially with travel and replacement costs but also quality of talent loss. Thank you to Kris for keeping your bookings next week with @beyondwrestling and with us and to @AEWrestling for caring about independents”
Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2019
Losing @callmekrisstat would’ve been a big blow to us not only financially with travel and replacement costs but also quality of talent loss. Thank you to Kris for keeping your bookings next week with @beyondwrestling and with us and to @AEWrestling for caring about independents. https://t.co/gEJLLL7ZjJ
— Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) December 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Nick Patrick Calls Ultimate Warrior the Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With, Reveals How Warrior Once Injured His Knee
- Jim Ross Weighs In on Young Bucks Leaving Twitter, Criticism of Dark Order Segment, Believes Those Issues Will Be Fixed
- Details on More Names Who Were At December WWE Tryout: Will Brooks, Anthony Henry, More
- Nick Patrick Reveals Sharmell Sullivan and Melina Almost Came to Blows Before Wrestler’s Court in WWE