Tony Khan Comments on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Selling Over 11,000 Tickets for Pre-Sale

– As previously reported, the ticket pre-sale began today for the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, which is slated for next month. With no matches announced as of yet, tickets for the pre-sale sold out in under 40 minutes. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan commented on the ticket pre-sale for AEW x NJPW Foridden Door earlier today, via Twitter, which you can see below.

Tony Khan wrote, “Thank you amazing wrestling fans who purchased tickets to @AEW x @njpwworld #ForbiddenDoor ppv! We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow! #AEWRampage is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT!”

As noted by Tony Khan, AEW held back some tickets for the event, which will be going on sale to the general public tomorrow. The event setup at the United Center is expected to allow for about 14,000 people in the arena for the event.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 26 in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.