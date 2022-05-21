Tony Khan Comments on Bryan Danielson’s Leg Getting Trapped After AEW Rampage

– As previously reported, Bryan Danielson had a bit of a ring mishap after last night’s AEW Rampage main event. Danielson’s leg got caught between the elevated ramp and the ring after the match. A video of the accident was later released, which you can see below. Also, Tony Khan commented on Danielson’s accident, which you can see below:

“After the #AEWRampage main event, in a brawl @IAmJericho & JAS vs BCC/Kingston/Santana/Ortiz, @bryandanielson’s foot got trapped between the ring & ramp. This is why fighting after the bell is dangerous & discouraged. Thank you @AEW wrestlers & staff who helped break up the wild brawl after tonight’s #AEWRampage main event. Plus, thank you for pitching in to push back the ring so that we could safely extract Bryan’s leg from danger.”

It was later reported that Bryan Danielson is doing okay after the incident.

