Tony Khan Comments On Possibility of Bryan Danielson In NJPW G1

In an interview with In The Kliq (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of Bryan Danielson competing in the NJPW G1 tournament. The G1 schedule would keep Danielson off of AEW TV for weeks if he participated.

Khan said: “To be honest. I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it’s quite possible, could be AEW World Champion. Either way, I mean, I think it’d be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I’m not sure he’ll be able to get away from the show that much. We’ll have to see what happens here coming out of Revolution with MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the 60-Minute Iron Man Match in San Francisco on March 5.“