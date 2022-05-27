Tony Khan Comments On The Possibility Of Killer Kross In AEW

Tony Khan recently commented on Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (Killer Kross) possibly joining AEW during an appearance on The Kliq podcast. Kross was released from WWE on November 4, 2021, and has had talks with Khan and AEW. Here is what Khan said (per Fightful):

“I had talked to Killer Kross before. He’s a great guy. I love his voice, he’s got a great voice. He’s a great wrestler, a big, powerful, and fearsome guy. I am interested in him. He does great work and he’s a nice guy. I would be open to him coming in at some point,” he said.