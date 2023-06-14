Tony Khan Comments On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Potential Interest In WWE Media Rights

It’s been speculated that Warner Bros. Discovery may have some interest in WWE’s media rights, and Tony Khan recently commented on that possibility. Speculation about WBD entering the field of potential bidders on media rights spiked after a report came out earlier this week that FOX & NBCU’s exclusive negotiating windows ended, which also noted that WBD does not have to stay exclusive to AEW. Khan was asked about the report in an interview with John Pollock and Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On reports that WBD could be interested in WWE’s rights: “I don’t want to talk too much about the contract we have with Warner Brothers Discovery, but I definitely have some pretty favorable things in there, and given the commitment that Warner Brothers Discovery is making for AEW with Collision and Dynamite, I think it really shows that they’re fully committed to AEW. We just had AEW All Access also launch on Max, in addition to being on TBS every Wednesday night and on TNT every Friday and now every Saturday night, starting this week with the launch of Collision.”

On if WBD CEO David Zaslav is becoming a wrestling fan: “I think so. I think so. I really believe David Zaslav has been a very, very strong supporter of AEW. I believe when he came in and said, ‘I want two more hours of AEW on Saturday nights,’ that was one of the biggest votes of confidence that you could give us, and it was certainly very favorable for us to hear that he wanted that, and then to be able to deliver in a very quick turnaround and put together what I think is going to be a great, great show with AEW Collision every Saturday night.”