Tony Khan Comments on Reports About How WWE Views Him

Tony Khan has seen the report about how WWE views him internally and being Tony Khan, he had a reaction to it. As reported earlier today, the WON reported on some details on how Khan is viewed within WWE, with those within the company apparently telling Vince McMahon that they “beat Ted Turner and Ted Turner is smarter than Tony Khan.”

Khan posted to Twitter on Friday to fire back at those reports (but probably mostly to hype up tonight’s AEW Rampage as it goes head to head with Smackdown), writing:

“I’ve never met Ted Turner. It’s very possible Ted Turner is smarter than me, but he didn’t know 1% of what I know about professional wrestling or WCW would still be on TNT/TBS. @AEW is here to stay, watch #AEWRampage LIVE tonight on TNT or WatchTNT app on your phone or any device.”

Khan said in an interview yesterday that AEW and WWE are “more against each other and we’re better off against each other,” adding:

“I’m not the one who threw the gloves off, but if somebody has to do the talking and sell the fight I will be the one to do it. In this case, I am doing all the talking and all the selling of the fight.”