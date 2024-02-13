– During a recent interview with Fansided MMA, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about the recent lawsuit filed against WWE and former TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. The lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accuses McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on the allegations against WWE and Vince McMahon: “I can’t comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now. That’s something people are paying a lot of attention to right now, with good reason. For us, first and foremost, trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men, and we have a really good bond. I think we have a great locker room, and everyone knows there is a support system there.”

On the safety channels in AEW: “There are a lot of channels, and I think everybody feels very good about having a safe place and a safe workspace and there are people you can talk to. There are people in the office, but even on the wrestling side. For us, I think that’s the most important thing in any office of any workplace, is just having a lot of people that will listen and will want to make the company a safe and good place to work.”