Tony Khan Compares AEW And WWE’s Approach To Signing New Talent

Tony Khan thinks his company and WWE have a similar perspective on acquiring new talent for their respective rosters, according to an interview the AEW president gave on NBC Chicago (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H working to re-hire formerly released wrestlers for WWE’s roster, Khan talked about the potential competition by both promotions over free-agent performers. You can read some highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the parallels between AEW and WWE’s hiring: “Well, it’s interesting. I do think probably in terms of the two companies having a more similar philosophy about signing talent, I do think our philosophies are probably closer about who we would want to sign. So, for free agency, it could be probably a more competitive market in that sense.”

On the effects of the fight to sign similar talent: “There’s definitely a lot of competition. I don’t think we’re best friends or anything like that, and again people in the wrestling business not liking each other, but competing is probably a good thing.”