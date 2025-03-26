Tony Khan Compares NFL Free Agency to Pro Wrestling

– Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about the differences of free agency in the NFL compared to free agency for pro wrestling. He stated the following on topic (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s very different, I think. There are a lot more teams in the NFL. With 32 teams, there are a lot more destinations, and free agency is a little more routine. In pro wrestling, people commit to a wrestling organization, and there aren’t as many different places to go. So, I think it feels even more impactful and important when a wrestler switches organizations, because it doesn’t happen as often.”

Tony Khan acts as the Director of Football Strategy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is owned by his father, Shahid Khan.