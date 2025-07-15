Tony Khan Compares Sting to Movie Superstar Tom Cruise

– During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke on now-retired AEW star, Sting, comparing the wrestling legend to movie superstar Tom Cruise. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Khan on Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution: “Sting and Darby Allin versus the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, I think, is the greatest retirement match ever and I think Sting really did the work on the retirement run. Sting, to me, is like the Tom Cruise of pro wrestling. You know how Tom Cruise in recent years has become this insane stunt man, the greatest stunt actor of all time. That was Sting in his final years.”

Tony Khan on the similarities between Sting and Tom Cruise: Everybody who has ever watched a movie knows Tom Cruise. Everybody who has ever watched a wrestling match knows Sting. They both, into their 60s, they kind of still look the same. They both went really hard and became crazy stunt men and did, I think, the best work of their career into their 60s.”

Sting did make another onscreen appearance for AEW TV, appearing at All In London in August 2024, helping his friend Darby Allin after The Elite attempted to burn Darby alive in a casket.