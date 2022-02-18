Tony Khan Confirms AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Hints At West Coast Tour

During an interview with Sporting News (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW Double or Nothing will happen in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. He also hinted at the possibility of a tour of the West Coast. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that AEW will have a show in the Los Angeles market around the same time that will likely be announced soon.

Khan said: “I would love to bring AEW out to the West Coast and I’m excited to say that we are coming back to the West Coast. So I think it could be very soon. This summer. AEW is slated to return to Las Vegas where it all began for us. The first AEW show was Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. We’ll be back Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas again. So, I think fans can look forward to that — our next pay per view, of course, is Revolution in Orlando, and then we’ve got Double or Nothing’s the pay per view after that. It’s Memorial Day weekend. So it’s every quarter, we have a huge event but after Double or Nothing, I think we can look forward to maybe [having] AEW out here, who knows?“