Tony Khan Confirms Date of Next AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios, Says AEW Will Return to Dallas in December

Last month, AEW held a series of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios Florida on Soundstage 19, with two sessions over the course of one day. In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the next set of tapings will happen on or around October 24.

He wrote: “Planning to run those tapings 2 weeks from tomorrow; thank you!”

Meanwhile, another fan asked him about returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and he said they’re trying to do so in December.

He added: “Hopefully in December, similar timing to 2019. I’m aiming to make Dallas in December an annual @AEW tradition to coincide with the annual @NFL Owners’ Meeting I always attend in Las Colinas + I plan to bring some NFL friends over again after the meeting adjourns as we did in 2019.”

