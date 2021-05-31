Tony Khan Confirms Format and Duration Change For AEW Dark Shows When Touring Resumes

AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, when they were taped without a crowd, could sometimes feature as many as 14-15 matches with the show running close to two hours at times. According to AEW President Tony Khan, the format and duration of both shows will change once AEW goes back on the road for its tapings.

During a post Double or Nothing media scrum (via Fightful), he said: “[The duration] will change. The format will change too There’s a lot of people. We keep an eye on every match and every person. I don’t want to tip it too soon, but I think we’re going to sign more wrestlers off Elevation and Dark as we go and we have great young talent there. I’m looking forward to it. We’re doing more content and developing more wrestlers. We’re going to keep doing Elevation and Dark. They’re great platforms and Elevation has a great audience. I always try to put big matches on Elevation and I’ve been putting angles and promos on there, trying to make it a great wrestling show.“