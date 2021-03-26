Tony Khan Confirms Multi-Year Agreement To Use Pixies Song For Orange Cassidy

Earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Orange Cassidy will be a new theme song starting with Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. In a statement to Pitchfork, Khan has confirmed spoiler reports and revealed that Cassidy’s new theme song will be “Where Is My Mind” by Pixies.

He said: “A few weeks ago, I played it for him, he said he loved it. I asked if he wanted to me to try to license it, he gave me his ‘thumbs up,’ I signed a multiyear agreement to use the song, and every use of the song in AEW will live in our content library forever in perpetuity.”

This isn’t the first song Khan has licensed for his wrestlers. He licensed the song ‘Ol’ 55′ by Tom Waits for a tribute to Brodie Lee and ‘Tarzan Boy’ by Baltimora for Jungle Boy. Khan said he tried “about half a year” to license Jefferson Starship’s “Jane” for Orange Cassidy, as he used the song on the independent scene, but he never got a “formal response or any indication that they were interested.”