– As previously reported, AEW Dynamite is getting a 10-minute overrun tonight on TBS for tonight’s special Title Tuesday episode. Tony Khan discussed tonight’s show earlier today on Maggie & Perloff, and he also confirmed the overrun initially reported by Fightful Select. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on tonight’s 10-minute overrun: “It’s a stacked show, top to bottom, we’re commercial free for at least the first 30 minutes. I may even go a bit longer than that without a commercial. On top of that, we have a big overrun. We’re going past 10.”

Khan on wrestling performing well at the moment: “Wrestling is doing really well right now. It’s a great time for the business and a great time to be a wrestling fan, which is what we wanted when we started in AEW. It’s worked. Now, for us in AEW, normally we would do the show on Wednesday, they moved us to tonight, it’s a rare thing, and everybody has really taken the spirit of it and everyone is up for a big fight. That’s what wrestling is all about. Our fans have really rallied around AEW. We’re on the best run of major events in the history of the company and we’re going to keep it going.”

It looks like Khan is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be running head-to-head against WWE NXT on USA Network. Both shows will air ad-free for their first half hours. Also, Dynamite will have a free Buy-In pre-show airing on AEW’s social channels at 7:30 pm EST, featuring Eddie Kingston defending both of his titles against Minoru Suzuki.

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday airs live tonight on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.