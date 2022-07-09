Tony Khan Confirms Penelope Ford Is Out With an Injury, Not Yet Medically Cleared

– In response to a Twitter user, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan confirmed another AEW talent is on the injured list with wrestler Penelope Ford, who has been out of action since January 2022.

Yesterday, a user on Twitter wrote to Khan, “Hey @TonyKhan so I guess you’ve given up on @thePenelopeFord?” Tony Khan would adamantly deny that it is not the case.”

Tony Khan later responded, “Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully, she’ll be in many more.”

Penelope Ford last appeared on the January 15 edition of AEW dark, beating Angelica Risk in a singles match. Fans have speculating she was likely on the injury shelf, but it had not been confirmed until now.

Ford’s husband, Kip Sabian, is also part of the AEW roster. He has not worked a match in AEW since March 2021.